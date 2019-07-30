PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department is searching for a man who has two active warrants for his arrest after he escaped officers Monday.

Police say that on July 29, an officer stopped a car traveling on Washburn Road in Presque Isle. When the officer was checking information for one of the passengers, the other passenger, Alan "AJ" Raymond Jr., got out of the car and ran away.

AJ has two active warrants for his arrest -- both of which are for unlawful trafficking in of drugs, according to police.

Police say AJ jumped into the Aroostook River and swam across to the Parsons Road side of the river. From there, he entered the porch of a home on that road and asked if he could make a phone call.

After the residents refused AJ's request, he went back into the woods and over to the next residence, where he was picked up by his father, Alan Raymond, Sr. The two then left and evaded several agencies chasing them.

Anyone with information about AJ or his father's whereabouts should contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476, the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400, or the Aroostook Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.