EDGECOMB, Maine — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in Edgecomb Thursday evening.

On June 6 around 6 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel H. Lewis, 26, of Wiscasset without incident on Wawenock Road.

Lewis was wanted on two warrants for several charges, which stemmed from two separate incidents in Wiscasset.

The first from May 24 included eluding an officer, failure to stop for a police officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, attaching false plates, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and refusing to submit to arrest.

The other warrant from this date was for probation violation.

Lewis was also charged with refusing to submit to arrest on June 4.

Lewis was scheduled to have a bail hearing on Friday.

Maine Department of Corrections and Maine State Police helped the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with this case.