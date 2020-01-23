PORTLAND, Maine — The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is looking for Keron Codd, who is wanted for a homicide that occurred on March 21, 2019. The Portland Police Department say they’ve been assisting the NYPD in the investigation since April because they believe Codd could be in the area.

Police could not elaborate on why they believe he could be in Maine.

According to the press release, Codd is a black male, 5’08” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He goes by the street name of Gucci.

The homicide was committed with a firearm so police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone with helpful information could contact NYPD Det. Mark Konecni at 718-590-5573, or the Bronx Detective Bureau at 718-8083.

To provide information anonymously, police say to contact them via text, internet, or phone:

Text: “GOTCHA” plus the message to 274637 (CRIMES)

Submit tips to the Portland Police Dept.

Anonymous phone tips: call the Department’s Crime Tip line 207-874-8584

