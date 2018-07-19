CORNISH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Florida was arrested Wednesday by a crew of state, county and local police, accused of not only burglarizing businesses in southern Maine but committing similar offenses in other states while using different names and aliases.

The York County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Monday to reports of three burglaries – two in Cornish and one in Limington. Their investigation showed cash and valuables had been taken.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to suspected burglaries at two businesses in Standish.

Names of the five businesses were not disclosed.

York County Sheriff Bill King said a suspect was developed shortly after detectives from both agencies launched an investigation consisting of multiple interviews, Facebook leads and video surveillance.

Joseph Hodge, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested Wednesday at a motel in Auburn by York and Cumberland county sheriff's deputies accompanied by Maine State Police and the Auburn Police Department. Police said he was taken into custody without incident and was found in possession of about $35,000 cash.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, it appears Hodge had previously used different names and aliases; had multiple warrants for burglary and theft-related offenses in nine other states: Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina; and his vehicle had registration plates that were stolen from Florida.

York County detectives are coordinating with investigators from the other states, the sheriff's office said.

Hodge was charged with three counts of class C burglary and remained in jail as of Wednesday on $70,000 bail. He's expected to appear in court Oct. 4 in Alfred.

