AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Bowdoinham man who allegedly made threats to shoot up Central Maine Community College in Auburn lands in jail.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office says people close to Darren Lilly, 23, reported the threats he made to police. Lilly had several firearms in his possession according to officials.

Darren Lilly was arrested, charged with threatening to shoot up Central Maine Community College.

Lilly has been charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and all his firearms were seized including a sawed-off shotgun.

The 23-year-old is currently out on a $1,000 bail with "strict conditions" which police say include not having firearms and he must stay out of the city of Auburn.

This violin case housed weapons of Darren Lilly

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is talking with the District Attorney to determine whether a sawed-off shotgun is illegal to possess.

Lilly is due to appear in West Bath District Court on September 11, 2018.

