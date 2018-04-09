SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Kevin Fitzpatrick sat on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco, soliciting donations from passersby. His goal? To raise $40,000 for PSL STRIVE.

STRIVE is an organization that helps teens and young adults with intellectual disabilities. The group needs that money to support their job training and independent living efforts.

It's the sixth year of the Labor Day weekend fundraiser. STRIVE hopes it draws attention to the challenges people with disabilities face when looking for a job.

"Sometimes employers don't understand people with disabilities", Chadd Taplin says.

Taplin graduated the STRIVE program and is now a 15-year employee of the organization. He helped model STRIVE’s vocational training program.

STRIVE associate director Pete Brown hopes that employers in Maine continue to see people with intellectual disabilities as an asset to the workplace.

"The state has a need for employees and a need for dedicated workers and I think STRIVE and our participants are an untapped resource," Brown said.

If you're interested in donating to STRIVE's campaign, you can do so in person at Patriot Subaru, or through their Facebook page.

