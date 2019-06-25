LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after an argument resulted in a man getting shot in the leg Saturday in Lewiston.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. around Towle Street on June 22, according to police. The Lewiston Police Department responded to the area after getting calls about gunshots and someone yelling for help.

Officers found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his leg. Police say he was taken to CMMC in Lewiston for treatment.

While on scene, officers searched for a suspect, and detectives began investigating.

Police are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information should call Detective Crystal Lachance at 207-513-3001 ext. 3310 or the watch commander at ext. 3324.