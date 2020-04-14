OLD TOWN, Maine — Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Old Town in an armed confrontation with troopers.

The incident took place outside a home on Bodwell Street on French Island.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and negotiators were called to the home after Old Town Police requested assistance around midnight. The shooting took place just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

No police officers were injured.

As is the case with every officer involved shooting, the Maine Attorney General's Office will investigate the incident. They have sent a team of investigators to Old Town.

NCM

RELATED: Eddington man arrested after standoff with Maine State Police lasts through the night

RELATED: Camden man arrested for domestic violence following police standoff in Hanover Tuesday

RELATED: Man in custody following 7-hour Buxton standoff; allegedly threatened to shoot mother in eye with BB gun

RELATED: Suspects wanted for West Paris shooting taken into custody