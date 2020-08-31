Man serving life for 2004 murder of Colby College student dies in prison

Edward Hackett was serving a life sentence for the 2004 murder of a 21-year-old Colby College student.

WARREN, Maine — A Vassalboro man who was serving a life sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren died on Monday, the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) says.

The MDOC says Edward Hackett, 64, died at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Monday. Hackett’s death was attended by medical personnel and is not related to COVID-19.

MDOC says consistent with the Department’s and Attorney General’s Office protocols, the State Police and Medical Examiner were notified of his death.

Hackett was sentenced to life on March 19, 2004 for a controlling offense of murder.