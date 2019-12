WARREN, Maine — A man who has been behind bars since 1989 died at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Officials with the Maine Department of Corrections say Robert Rossignol, 51, of Stockholm, died at approximately 10:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019. His death was attended by the staff of the prison.

Rossignol was serving a 75-year sentence for murder.

He was scheduled to be released on February 23, 2036.