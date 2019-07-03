MADAWASKA, Maine — A man from Saint David was seriously injured late Wednesday night when his snowmobile collided with a tree in Madawaska.

Wardens said Luke Beaulieu, 57, was thrown from his 2006 Arctic Cat when it hit a tree around 11 p.m. off Gagnon Road.

Beaulieu was seriously injured.

He was first taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent then transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

As of Thursday afternoon, wardens said he remained in critical condition.

Speed and alcohol were likely contributing factors, they said.