Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Standish on Saturday

Police say the motorcyclist tried to pass a turning car, and hit the front of the car.

STANDISH, Maine — Standish Fire and EMS responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Standish on Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of 1251 Pequawket Trail in Standish. Officials found that 19-year-old Isabel Dawson of Portland, was making a left hand turn. Then, Ralph Belmont, 65, of Poland, came from behind on a motorcycle, tried to pass Dawson, but hit the driver's side front fender of Dawson's car.

Belmont was thrown from the motorcycle, and although he was wearing a helmet, he suffered serious injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Dawson suffered only minor injuries, and was treated, and released at the scene.

Serious damage was done to both the motorcycle and the car.