PITTSFIELD, Maine — A pizza shop was robbed Tuesday in Pittsfield, and now state police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying who did it.

The robbery happened mid-afternoon at Richie's Pizza, located on Main Street, or Route 100, across from the redemption center.

Witnesses at Richie's told investigating officers that the robber was a man, and that he claimed to have a gun and fled on foot.

Any nearby residents or passersby that may have witnessed the robbery were asked to call the Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.