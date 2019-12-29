RAYMOND, Maine — A man was revived after his car struck a tree on Saturday night in Raymond.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the sheriff's department and Raymond fire and rescue responded to a crash on the Raymond Hill Road, where a blue 2000 Chevy Blazer had struck a tree around 9:00 p.m.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the driver, Matthew Lougee, 32, of Standish left the roadway and struck a tree and was found unresponsive, but was revived at the scene and removed from the car.

Icy road conditions are said to be a factor in this crash.

Lougee was brought to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Lougee's vehicle was totaled in the crash.

RELATED: Eight-year-old dead, three adults injured in Standish crash

RELATED: Single-car rollover leaves two injured in Friendship