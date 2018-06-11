FRYE ISLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man was rescued Monday night after a car he was in drove off a Frye Island ferry and plunged into Sebago Lake.

Multiple crews including county sheriff's deputies and Bridgton police responded at about 8:15 to a report of the car driving off the ferry, which was docked at the island terminal.

Cumberland County police dispatch said the man owned the car and was inside when it entered the water. They said he was pulled from the vehicle and wasn't taken to the hospital.

Sebago Lake's water temperature was likely in the upper-40s, according to reported measurements and analysis from NEWS CENTER Maine's meteorologists.

It wasn't immediately clear how or why the incident took place.

Frye Island's two ferries operate daily, 15-minute round trips from May to November.

According to Frye Island's town website, the ferries can typically transport up to nine passenger cars per trip. "For safety reasons," it says, "we require that all passengers remain in their vehicles."

