BAILEYVILLE, Maine — Rescue workers in Maine have come to the aid of an ATV rider whose vehicle broke through thin ice over open water.

Maine Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald says an ATV operated by 56-year-old Mike Murphy, of Baileyville, broke through the ice Tuesday in Grand Falls Flowage in Washington County. MacDonald says ice fishermen had witnessed the break.

Murphy was unable to get to the mainland because of poor ice conditions, but managed to get to an island to wait for help. Two game wardens and Baileyville's fire chief used a Maine Warden Service airboat to get to him. MacDonald says Murphy was uninjured and his ATV was retrieved from open water and towed to shore.

Game wardens say ice conditions in the area are often poor.