BANGOR, Maine — A man charged with manslaughter in connection to an off-road vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 22-year-old Parker Gardner, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to aggravated operating under the influence for the May 2017 accident in Bangor that killed Abigail Fiske.

RELATED: Husson student's memory lives on through scholarship fund

Authorities say Fiske, of Millinocket, was in the backseat when Gardner tried to make a "power turn," causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

The lab estimated Gardner's blood alcohol level was at 0.08% at the time of the crash, the legal limit for an adult to operate a vehicle, but Gardner was 19.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County district attorney's office, the manslaughter charge will be dismissed when Gardner is sentenced.