SULLIVAN, Maine — A 30-year-old man was arrested after leading Maine State Police on a chase in Sullivan Monday night.

Around 8:49 p.m., police tried to stop a vehicle they suspected was stolen on Tunk Lake Road. Officials believed Maynard Hardison was driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs and without a valid driver's license.

The vehicle did not stop after police used emergency lights and a siren, so a chase began. The pursuit covered about eight miles at varying speeds.

At one point, police said, Hardison drove into a snowbank and while the Maine State Police Sargent on the chase was pulling in next to him, Hardison was able to get out of the snow. He struck the police cruiser while he was leaving the snowbank.

The chase then continued toward Ashville Road, where Hardison lost control near a private road and disabled the vehicle in another snowbank. He then fled the area on foot.

A State Police K-9 unit was called in to track Hardison. They eventually found and arrested him on Ashville Road when a Marine Patrol Warden searched a different vehicle that was then carrying Hardison.