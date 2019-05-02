ORLAND, Maine — A man went missing Monday night after a house fire in Orland, according Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fire on Winkumpaugh Road was reported by the home's residents around 5:30 p.m.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, all five residents initially made it out of the home, but the missing man has not been seen since he told the four others he was going to look for his missing dog.

The fire flattened the one-story ranch into the basement.

A team of five fire investigators are on scene coordinating the search for the missing man and trying to determine the cause of the fire.