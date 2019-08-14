TREMONT (NECN) — A former Massachusetts resident has been charged in two previously unsolved rape cases from the 1990s after being found living in Maine under a new identity.

Ivan Keith, 61, formerly of Bridgewater, is accused of raping two women in Bristol County more than two decades ago. Prosecutors also say he has been linked to two other unsolved rapes in neighboring counties and that he failed to comply with the state's Sex Offender Registry Board.

Investigators say Keith raped a 36-year-old woman outside Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton in July of 1997. Wearing a mask, he allegedly jumped in front of the woman while she was exercising on the track, then led her into the woods, tied her up and raped her.

The following year, in November of 1998, Keith allegedly raped a 47-year-old woman who was working late at Steve Porter Appraisal Services in Easton. He allegedly went into the building and attacked her as she opened an office door to take out the trash. Like in the Taunton case, the woman was bound and the attacker was wearing a mask.

Keith has also been linked to unsolved rape cases in Norfolk County and Plymouth County from 1996, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

After multiple convictions of sex-related crimes in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as another in Maine in 2000, prosecutors say Keith did not provide a DNA sample to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. He evaded a 2003 trial date in Brockton District Court.

