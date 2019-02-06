LINCOLN, Maine — Police from multiple agencies tracked down and arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants after he led officers on a chase throughout Penobscot County on Saturday.

East Millinocket Police said 38-year-old Alton "Jake" Whitney of Mattawamkeag sped off from an officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night on Pattagumpus Road in Medway.

RELATED: East Millinocket Police arrest two people for possession of crystal meth

Police said the chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, ending on Kimball Road in Woodville where they said Whitney ran into the woods.

EMPD officers, along with Penobscot County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police, Lincoln Police, and the Maine Warden Service searched the area, but could not find him.

East Millinocket Police Department On Sunday, May 11, 2019, Sgt. Seth Burnes conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Pattagumpus Rd near the Old Farm Rd in Medway. During the traffic stop, the male operator provided Sgt Burnes...

On Sunday, Maine State Police found and arrested Whitney in Lincoln and took him to the Penobscot County Jail. Whitney is now facing multiple criminal charges, which include Felony Eluding a Police Officer, Felony Aggravated Operating After Revocation, Driving to Endanger and Criminal Speed.

.