Man killed, trooper wounded in armed confrontation in Dalton, NH

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain actively under investigation, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

DALTON, New Hampshire — An officer-involved shooting incident took place Wednesday in Dalton, NH. During the incident, a New Hampshire State Police trooper was wounded by gunfire and an adult man, Mark Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, NH, was killed.

On Thursday morning, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy on Clermont and determined that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of his death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain actively under investigation, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.