MEDWAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- State Police said a man was killed in Maine's first fatal moose crash of the year on Friday along Interstate 95 in Medway.

It happened around 10 pm when police said 54-year-old Donnie Wilcox of Winslow struck a bull moose with his truck two miles south of the Medway exit.

The impact threw the moose on top of the windshield and peeled back the truck's roof, according to police.

Wilcox died at the scene and the moose was also killed.

