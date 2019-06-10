ELLSWORTH, Maine — A man was found dead from a logging accident on Friday, Oct. 5, around 6 a.m.

According to Captain Daryl Clark of the Ellsworth Fire Department, a tree had fallen on the logger. His wife reported him missing on Friday when he did not return home on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Captain Clark says the man was not working on his own and not part of a crew on Margarita Way, in Ellsworth where he was found.

The Ellsworth Police Department was first on the scene and the Ellsworth Fire Department was called in to take care of the fallen tree.

No information on the man's age and name was available at this time.

