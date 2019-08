PORTER, MAINE, Maine — A man was killed on the Kennard Hill Road after a car crash in Porter.

State Police say that Dillon St. Pierre, 28, of Parsonsfield, died after his 2005 Ford Explorer struck a tree.

Police say that the crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. by a nearby resident.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but investigators say they believe speed may be a factor.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.