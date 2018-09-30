EPPING, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The New Hampshire Attorney General's office reported Saturday night that a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Epping.

The AG's office reported that incident occurred in the area of Exit 6 on Route 101. No officers were physically injured.

This incident is being investigated by the Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the State Police Major Crime Unit.

Epping is about 20 miles from Portsmouth, NH and has a population of just under 7,000 people.

"This is an unfolding investigation and additional information will be provided as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation", Kate Spiner, Director of Communications for the NH AG's office wrote.

