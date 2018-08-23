MOSCOW (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Gorham man who led police on a car chase and jumped from a moving vehicle to get away.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says they tried to pullover Corey Paradise, 45, on Monday, Aug. 20.

Paradise reportedly refused to stop and was chased by Deputies on Main Street in Caratunk where he jumped from a moving car and ran off on foot.

Officials say Paradise was last seen walking south on Carry Pond Road, approximately three miles north of Pleasant Ridge Plantation on Tuesday morning, Aug. 21. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan shorts, and camouflage crocs.

Deputies say Paradise has multiple outstanding arrest warrants and is wanted for multiple charges stemming from a burglary.

Officials warn that Paradise has ties to the Jackman, Scarborough, and the Gorham areas.

Anyone having information on Paradise's whereabouts is asked to call the Somerset County Regional Communications Center at (207) 474-6386.

