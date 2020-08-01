LEWISTON, Maine — Wednesday morning Pierre Musafiri, 23, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge and was sentenced to seven days in the Androscoggin County Jail and fined $395.

Donald Giusti died three days after being involved in the fight last June near Kennedy Park in Lewiston. He was 38 years old.

Giusti's autopsy showed two areas of significant trauma to his head and brain, as well as a patterned injury on his left shoulder, a broken clavicle and a fracture to one of his left rear ribs.

His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Two other males were additionally arrested in connection to the case.

In April of 2019, police arrested two teens involved: Emmanuel Nkurrunziza, 18, and a 13-year-old Lewiston boy. Nkurrunziz, whose identity originally concealed to the public before he turned 18 on April 11, was arrested on manslaughter charges, and the 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and taken to South Portland's Long Creek Correctional Facility.

