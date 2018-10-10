AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The man charged with aggravated attempted murder for his involvement in a deadly police shootout in 2017 was found "not guilty" on all counts.

Scott Bubar, 41, was found not guilty on Wednesday, October 10 at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta of attempted murder of a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy as well as reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Bubar and his father were involved in the shootout with police in the early morning hours on May 12, 2017, in Belgrade. Neighbors called 911 after they heard yelling and gunshots coming from the trailer on Oakland Road. When officers arrived neighbors were told to shelter in place.

RELATED | Prosecution, defense rest in trial over man's involvement in May 2017 deadly police shootout

Prosecutors said Bubar fired a shotgun at Sgt. Jacob Pierce who was across the road on a neighbor's property and then moved the weapon underneath the body of his father, Roger Bubar, 65, who was struck multiple times and died.

Scott Bubar was hit in the abdomen. Bubar's defense said he never shot either the pistol or the shotgun that were found at the scene. Both weapons were near the body of Bubar's father.

The defense said the prosecution was lacking evidence to prove that Scott told detectives at the time of the incident that he had tried to hide the shotgun.

© NEWS CENTER Maine