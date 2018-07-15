PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Saturday a 67-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle accident on Riverside Street in Portland.

According to the Portland Police, the man was identified as David York of Buxton. York was transported to Maine Medical Center where he is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

Portland Police say the accident is still under investigation and that anyone that may have witness the accident is encouraged to call the Portland Police at 207-874-8532.

© NEWS CENTER Maine