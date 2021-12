Police said a man was cutting a tree when it fell on him.

CANTON, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was injured in a logging accident in Canton Saturday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. when police said a man was cutting a tree on Pinewood Road when it fell on him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

At this time we do not have any information on his condition or any other details surrounding this incident.