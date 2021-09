No word yet on how badly the man was injured or what caused the fire.

ENFIELD, Maine — Crews were called to 509 Hammett Road in Enfield early Wednesday morning for a house fire.

Penobscot County Dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine one man was burned in the fire and had to be taken to the hospital.

No word yet on how badly he was injured or what caused the fire.

The man's identity has not yet been released