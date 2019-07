GREAT POND, Maine — Two people were injured THIS morning in an ATV crash in Great Pond Township, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens say 24-year-old Jacob Ward was driving the ATV with his wife and other family members when he hit a rock on the edge of the trail.

The ATV rolled over down a steep embankment.

Ward and his wife were thrown from the ATV.

He was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center for head and neck injuries.

His wife was treated on scene for minor injuries.