ST. GEORGE, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man was 'seriously injured' after the Knox County Sheriff's Department says he crashed his vehicle head-on into an utility pole. Raymond Montgomery was reportedly traveling on Route 131 near the intersection of Route 73 at around 7:45 p.m. in St. George when it happened.

The Knox County Regional Communications Center received a call that a 2006 Cadillac SUV was resting on its roof near an embankment. Raymond was taken by ambulance to Pen-Bay Medical Center and was later taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center.

Investigators say Raymond suffered lacerations, 'potential broken bones,' and believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

