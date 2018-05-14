ST. AGATHA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State Police say they had to force their way into a home in St. Agatha where the arrested a man for trafficking cocaine.

Police arrested 37-year-old Eric Blanchette at his home on Bouchard Road on Friday, May 11. While in handcuffs in his driveway, police say Blanchette broke away from police and briefly escaped. Police say they were able to capture Blanchette after a brief pursuit on foot.

Blanchette is being charged with three counts of aggravated traffcking cocaine which are all class A felonies because Blanchette was previously convicted of cocaine trafficking in 2008.

Police say they seized a cell phone used to facilitate drug transactions and cash from the sale of drugs.

Blanchette was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and was released on Saturday on $15,000 cash bail. If convicted on one of the aggravated drug trafficking offenses, Blanchette faces a minimum four year prison sentence, with a maximum allowable sentence of 30 years.

© NEWS CENTER Maine