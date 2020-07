The man's body was found near the northbound interstate off-ramp and the ball fields.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police Lieutenant Robert Martin said a man in his 40s overdosed and died in Deering Oaks Park in Portland. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Martin, the man's body was found near the northbound interstate off-ramp and the ball fields.

A passerby was flagged down by someone in the homeless encampments.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful.