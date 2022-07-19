Man identified in Cumberland County Jail death

Local and state officials have identified the man as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, according to David Singer of the Portland Police Deptartment.

PORTLAND, Maine — After investigating a death at Cumberland County Jail and notifying next of kin, local and state officials have identified the man who died as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, Portland Police Dept. spokesperson David Singer told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday.

Whitford was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer just before 10 a.m. on July 6, according to a release issued on July 6 by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The July 6 release stated that jail security and medical staff, in addition to Portland rescue, were unable to resuscitate Whitford.

According to the July 6 release, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

No additional information has been released.