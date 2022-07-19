x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man identified in Cumberland County Jail death

Local and state officials have identified the man as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, according to David Singer of the Portland Police Deptartment.

PORTLAND, Maine — After investigating a death at Cumberland County Jail and notifying next of kin, local and state officials have identified the man who died as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, Portland Police Dept. spokesperson David Singer told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday.

Whitford was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer just before 10 a.m. on July 6, according to a release issued on July 6 by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Death at Cumberland County Jail under investigation

The July 6 release stated that jail security and medical staff, in addition to Portland rescue, were unable to resuscitate Whitford.

According to the July 6 release, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Maine Things To do July 19 to July 25