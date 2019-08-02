PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Oxford County is going to prison after setting fire to a building owned by Dead River Company in 2017.

Daniel Thompson, known as "Daniel Walker," 21, formerly of South Paris, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release after committing arson in June 2017, according to Maine U.S Attorney Halsey B. Frank. Thompson will also have to pay over $184,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, on June 5, 2017, Thompson broke into a building in South Paris, owned by Dead River Company and used to store files and equipment. Thompson used gasoline to set a fire inside of the building. It took firefighters several hours to contain the fire, and the building was ultimately destroyed.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation. Thompson pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2018.

Dead River Company is a commercial petroleum supplier that works in interstate commerce across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts.