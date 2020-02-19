NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — Two men were transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide issue in a sealed basement at 37 Memorial Highway in North Yarmouth.

North Yarmouth Fire Chief Gregory Payson said they received the emergency call at about 10:15 a.m. One of the men was 'semi-responsive' and had to be removed from the basement by rescue crews.

The men were working in the sealed basement of an unfinished house. The Fire Chief said the two men were using a gas-powered polisher, causing carbon monoxide in the basement to spike to 500 parts per million - about ten times what's considered safe.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been called to investigate.

