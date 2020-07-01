BANGOR, Maine — Philip Clark of Hampden faced trial in November. It lasted for two days, and the jury found him guilty of shooting his sister-in-law, Renee Henneberry-Clark, about seven or eight times and ultimately killing her.

Prior to being sentenced on Tuesday, Clark took the stand himself. He said he accepts responsibility and he apologized to Renee's family.

At the time of the trial, Clark's defense did not argue with the events of that night. Instead, they said they just wanted to tell Clark's side of the story.

Philip is brother to Frank, or "Chuck", Clark, who was Renee's husband. The three of them lived at the same building in Hampden, but they did not live in the same apartment.

RELATED: Hamden man found guilty of killing sister-in-law

Court documents that surfaced during the case indicated that Renee had filed for a protection from abuse order against Philip in 2016. She was denied that order, however, because the law's language only pertained to immediate family or household members.

Following Renee's death, her daughter led a fight to change state law regarding protection from abuse orders. The bill, which was passed and signed into law in June, changes the language regarding who you can file a protection from abuse order against to broaden options.

RELATED: Victim in Hampden murder was denied protection order against her accused killer

RELATED: How a Hampden woman's death prompted a change in law