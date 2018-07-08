MILFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police found a man dead inside a home Tuesday in Milford.

Sheriff's deputies were responding to a medical call at 103 Main Rd. shortly before 11 a.m. when they found the man unresponsive on the floor, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies upon arrival immediately determined the man was dead. His identity was not released.

The sheriff's office said it's treating the death as suspicious and does not yet know how the man died.

There is no immediate threat or danger to the public safety, police said.

The sheriff's office said it's working with state police and the state chief medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

