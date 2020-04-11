Man found dead in Richmond apartment died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

The bodies of Dana Shulman, 49, and Robin Bowler, 47, were found Monday in their apartment on Main Street in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Maine — Maine State Police's investigation of the man and woman found dead in a Richmond apartment on Monday continues.

State Police on Tuesday identified the couple found dead as Dana Shulman, 49, and Robin Bowler, 47, who both lived in apartment 7 at 48 Main St., above NAPA Auto Parts.

The autopsy on Shulman shows he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Bowler are still being investigated and are pending the results of toxicology tests which police say can take several weeks.

Bowler was the mother of two as well as a grandmother, according to the fundraising page.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Bowler and other unexpected expenses.

Richmond police went to the apartment at about 11 a.m. Monday for a welfare check, State Police said Monday.

When they could not make contact with anyone inside the apartment, officers called State Police.

A Maine State Police tactical unit was at the scene early Monday afternoon, entered the apartment and discovered the body, according to reports.

Police said again Wednesday they do not believe anyone else is involved and that there is no risk to the public.