KENNEBEC, Maine — A man was discovered dead in a motorboat on Pocasset Lake in Kennebec on Saturday morning.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, a Pocasset Lake resident discovered the man's boat after he saw what looked like an abandoned boat.

After getting a closer look, the resident discovered the boat contained a deceased man.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife identified the man as 33-year-old Christopher Brown, where he was found in the rear of his boat.

The boat was described as a 1982 14 foot Alumacraft, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife believes the boat came in contact with rocks just under the surface in an area marked with a hazard buoy.

Brown was not wearing a life jacket, but there were life jackets found inside the boat.

Brown's body is being sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

Game wardens, deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department and Winthrop Ambulance personnel responded to this incident.