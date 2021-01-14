Man falls off moving train in New Gloucester

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, he was still taken for treatment to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — New Gloucester Fire/Rescue says a man was injured Thursday morning after he fell trying to get off a moving freight train.

Dispatchers took a call for help along the railroad tracks in New Gloucester around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The man said he fell and hurt himself while trying to disembark from a freight train as it traveled south at around 2 a.m.

New Gloucester Fire/Rescue Capt. Hale Fitzgerald tells NEWS CENTER Maine the man was not a railroad employee.

Fitzgerald says the call was pinpointed to a section of the track about three-tenths of a mile south of the crossing at Morse Road.

Crews from New Gloucester responded along with support from Maine Game Wardens, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Dept., Gray Fire/Rescue, North Yarmouth Fire/Rescue, and railroad police.