ELLSWORTH, Maine — A man facing several charges made his first court appearance on Monday.

James Berube was in court in Ellsworth on June 10 to face several charges, including arson, burglary, and aggravated assault.

On Sunday afternoon, Berube reportedly stole a pick-up truck and led police on a car chase before ditching the car and escaping into the woods in Trenton. He was arrested near there that night, according to police.

RELATED: Hours-long manhunt ends in arrest; court appearance expected

In Baileyville, police chief Robert Fitzsimmons says the woman Berube stole the truck from is alright but mad.

"She heard a knock at the door, and opened the door to a young man standing there. He asked for a ride to Machias, and she said, 'No, it's too far for me to go,'" Fitzsimmons said. "(Berube) knocked her down and taped her hands and feet with electrical tape. He ransacked the house and broke phones and any meaning communication. He ransacked her home looking for cash."

RELATED: Man on the run caught by officials in Trenton

Berube is being held on 85-thousand dollars cash bail and will face a judge in Washington County on Wednesday, June 12, on the kidnapping charges.