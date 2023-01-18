Man faces charges after allegedly firing weapon at Lisbon home

The man was charged with discharging a firearm too close to a dwelling and reckless conduct with a firearm, police said.

LISBON, Maine — A 60-year-old man faces charges after reportedly firing a weapon outside of a home in Lisbon.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lisbon police responded to a report of "a suicidal male with a gun" inside a home on Proctor Road, a news release from the Lisbon Police Department said.

The male reportedly fired the weapon outside of the home, according to the release.

"Members of the Lisbon Police Department attempted to make contact with the individual numerous times, from a safe distance to avoid an armed confrontation, while assisting others inside to a secure location," the release stated.

However, the individual did not respond to any attempted police contact, and the Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist at the scene, the release said. Also called to assist were the Lisbon Fire Department, United Ambulance, and off-duty officers with the Lisbon Police Department.

Lisbon Public Works was also contacted. The roadway was closed down and detours were set up in the area, according to the release.

"At approximately 9:40 a.m., the Maine State Police Tactical Team was able to successfully talk the individual out of the residence from a safe distance, utilizing a drone," the release said.

After being taken into police custody without incident, the individual was then taken to an area hospital "for a mental health evaluation," police said in the release.

The man was charged with discharging a firearm too close to a dwelling and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to the release.