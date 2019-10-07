SHIRLEY, Maine — A young man facing nine charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Shirley Monday morning made his first appearance in court Tuesday, July 9.

Christopher Hallowell, a 24-year-old from Bath, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Megan Jennison, the wife of his first cousin once removed, on July 8 around 6:45 a.m.

The Piscataquis County District Attorney's Office says Hallowell intentionally hid in Megan's horse barn, waiting for someone to walk in, and then shot at her with a .22 caliber rifle and a .380 handgun. Megan was hit in the hip by a bullet.

After she was shot at, Megan was able to leave the barn and flag down a driver on Greenville Road. The District Attorney's Office says Hallowell then came out of the barn and continued to shoot at the car.

Hallowell left the scene and led Maine State Police on a chase after a trooper spotted his Ford Escape. The pursuit lasted a few minutes and ended in Albion around 8:15 a.m. when Hallowell's car crashed at an intersection.

Maine State Police arrested Hallowell at gunpoint. Hallowell was not injured in the crash.

As a result of Monday's events, Hallowell is facing nine charges, including:

aggravated attempted murder , for intentionally hiding before shooting at Megan

, for intentionally hiding before shooting at Megan attempted murder , for shooting at Megan

, for shooting at Megan aggravated assault , for hurting Megan by shooting her in the hip

, for hurting Megan by shooting her in the hip criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon , for causing Megan to fear injury

, for causing Megan to fear injury reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon , for risking the cause of injury to Megan

, for risking the cause of injury to Megan reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon , for risking the cause of injury to Wayne Plummer, presumably someone in the car that Hallowell shot at

, for risking the cause of injury to Wayne Plummer, presumably someone in the car that Hallowell shot at reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon , for risking the cause of injury to Barbara Plummer, presumably someone else in the car that Hallowell shot at

, for risking the cause of injury to Barbara Plummer, presumably someone else in the car that Hallowell shot at eluding an officer , for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase

, for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase operating after suspension, for driving after his license had been suspended or revoked

The District Attorney's Office says Hallowell's reported reason behind the shooting is because he thought his family was mistreating his great-grandmother.

"The Defendant has a history of some mental and psychiatric problems," Chris Almy, Assistant District Attorney for Piscataquis County, said. "(The accusation) been investigated by DHHS, and there's no basis for that -- but nevertheless, it's what he has in his mind."

Bail for Hallowell has been set at $50,000 surety and $25,000 cash.