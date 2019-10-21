LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — A man who police say had been drinking for hours and assaulted a family member lands in jail after exposing himself to police.

On Saturday, October 19, Maine State Police went to a home in Lebanon responding to a report of an assault.

According to police, when troopers arrived, they found Dominic Romero, 55, was intoxicated and yelling profanities.

Troopers said when they began speaking with Romero, he exposed himself to them in front of the house and they arrested him.

They learned that Romero had been drinking since 3 a.m. and had been destroying property inside of the house, and burned a family member's belongings in the driveway.

Romero also flushed another family member's prescription medication down the toilet.

When a family member confronted Romero about the property destruction, he had allegedly assaulted them.

Romero is charged with arson, criminal mischief, indecent conduct, stealing drugs, disorderly conduct, and domestic violence assault.

His bail was set at $15,000.

Romero is expected to appear at Springvale District Court on Monday, October 21 at 1 p.m.