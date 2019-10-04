LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man suffered significant head injuries after hitting a car in front of him and getting thrown from his vehicle in Londonderry Monday evening. Further investigation revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Around 7:33 p.m. on Monday, August 8, N.H. State Police responded to reports of a car rollover on Interstate 93 northbound, north of exit 4.

Troopers responded to the scene and found a man lying in the road with significant head and upper body injuries.

The man, later identified as Phillip William Todisco, 60, of Pensacola, Fla. was treated on scene and then taken to Elliot Hospital.

Police say Todisco was found about 30 feet away from the SUV he was driving. The car sustained heavy damage to all sides and had full air bag deployment.

According to N.H. State Police, Todisco was driving northbound at a high speed when he hit the back of a sedan, driven by Christopher Lampman, 21, of Manchester.

Police say Lampman was not injured.

After the initial impact, the SUV rolled over multiple times into construction barriers.

Following investigation, authorities determined that Todisco was not wearing a seatbelt. He is believed to have been thrown through the SUV's moon-roof and then onto the pavement.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Nick Quintiliani or Trooper Robert Bifsha at 603-223-4381 or by email at nicholas.quintiliani@dos.nh.gov and robert.bifsha@dos.nh.gov.