GRAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man died in a crash on Route 26 in Gray Saturday after police said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup truck while driving his three-wheeled motorcycle.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday that 56-year-old Bruce Smith of Standish was not wearing his helmet while driving his Can-Am Spyder, which is a three-wheeled motorcycle when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Route 26 in Gray.

Police said he entered the intersection and hit a Ford F-350 driven by Ryan Glidden, of Gray.

They said Smith was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

© NEWS CENTER Maine